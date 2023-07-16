Netanyahu Set to Be Released from Hospital Sunday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to be released from the hospital Sunday. The 73-year-old politician was admitted to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan on Saturday for apparent dehydration.

Later Saturday, the prime minister issued a video statement from the hospital, saying, “I feel really well.”

He urged people to “spend less time in the sun” and “drink more water.”

Netanyahu was on a vacation at the Sea of Galilee where the temperature reached 38 Celsius or 100.4 Fahrenheit.

The prime minister was reported to have experienced dizziness after several hours in the sun.

Israel’s weekly Sunday cabinet meeting has been rescheduled for Monday.

Some information in this report came from Reuters.