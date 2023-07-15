Israel's Netanyahu Diagnosed with Dehydration After Holiday in Heat Wave

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered the hospital Saturday with apparent dehydration after a coastal break during a heat wave, delaying the weekly Cabinet meeting even though he declared himself well.

Netanyahu's office said the 73-year-old was admitted to Sheba Hospital, close to his private residence, after experiencing dizziness, and would stay there overnight.

In a video from hospital, a smiling Netanyahu said he had taken holiday on Friday at the Sea of Galilee in temperatures hitting 38 Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit).

"Thank God, I feel really well," he said.

"I ask you all, spend less time in the sun, drink more water, and may we all have a good new week," he added.

Israel's longest-serving leader is in the middle of a domestic crisis with protests against his religious-nationalist coalition's push for judicial reform before parliament disperses for the summer on July 30.

That furor has contributed to strains in relations with the United States, as have surging Israeli-Palestinian violence and progress in Iran's nuclear program.