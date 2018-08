What can a country do when its capital city becomes so crowded it is almost unlivable? One possibility: Build a new city. That is what Senegal is doing, with Diamniadio, an urban project a short drive east of Dakar. Launched in 2014, it will have housing, green spaces, administrative districts, industrial zones, universities, research centers and sports facilities. It aims to be a smart city and an economic hub. But it has its critics. VOA French to Africa's Jacques Aristide reports from Dakar.