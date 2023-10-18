Accessibility links

New EU Rule Targets Deforestation in Chocolate Industry

Ghana's forests are shrinking largely to make room to grow cocoa, the raw ingredient in chocolate. The country lost a record amount of forest last year, and experts say it's not sustainable. Under an upcoming European Union regulation, chocolate companies will have to show there is no deforestation in their supply chains. But such a rule will affect Ghana's roughly 800,000 cocoa farmers, many of whom live in poverty. VOA's Steve Baragona has more. Camera: Mary Cieslak, Senanu Tord

