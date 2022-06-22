New Jersey Gives Convicted Marijuana Offenders Priority Shot at Selling Legal Cannabis

Tahir Johnson and his lifelong friend Jon Dockery have been arrested multiple times for marijuana possession. But now, the two men will be among the first who will be able to sell it legally as part of a program set up by the New Jersey’s cannabis regulatory commission. One of the program’s requirements is to have a felony for cannabis-related offenses. But not everybody is in favor of giving perks to former convicts. Aron Ranen has this report. Producer: Igor Tsikhanenka.