Republican Senator John McCain is perhaps the best known person with brain cancer. His is a glioblastoma, the most deadly type. The former presidential candidate announced the news last year. There's no cure, and even with treatment, most people with this type of cancer don't live longer than three years after the tumor is found. But scientists are experimenting with treatments that show promise. VOA's Carol Pearson reports on some of the research that's giving people with brain tumors new hope.