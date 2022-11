Newly Mobilized Russian Troops Training in Belarus Before Ukraine Deployment

According to military monitors, Belarus’ authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, is allowing up to 10,000 newly mobilized Russian troops to train in his country and sending Moscow at least 211 pieces of heavy military equipment, including trucks and tanks. Critics, such as exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, talk to VOA about how Lukashenko is trying to help Russia’s battered military. Igor Tsikhanenka has more.