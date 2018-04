Refugee resettlement centers in the U.S. are laying off staff and shrinking operations at the direction of the U.S. State Department. The Trump administration has accepted only about 10,000 refugees in the first half of Fiscal Year 2018, the lowest rate in the 38-year history of the program. State says the agency cuts are needed to “improve efficiencies and reduce surplus capacity” of resettlement agencies. VOA’s Bill Rodgers traveled to a resettlement center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.