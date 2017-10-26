NY Governor Headed Back to Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is headed back to Puerto Rico as the state continues to help the U.S. territory recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.



The Democrat's office announced late Wednesday night that he will be departing from JFK Airport after making an announcement at 9:40 a.m. Thursday in one of the terminals. Cuomo plans to return to New York Thursday evening.



The governor traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands and then to Puerto Rico last month to get a first-hand look at the devastation caused by the hurricane. Since then the state has sent tons of supplies to the islands along with hundreds of members of the New York National Guard and state police as well as scores of Port Authority employees.