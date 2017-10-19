Puerto Rico Governor to Plead With Trump for 'Equal Treatment' After Hurricane

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello says he intends to tell U.S. President Donald Trump at a White House meeting Thursday that people in the U.S. territory want "equal treatment" in recovering from the devastation left a month ago by Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico, a Caribbean island 1,600 kilometers southeast of the U.S. mainland, is still reeling from the storm's ravages, with less than 20 percent of the 3.4 million of the American citizens who live there with electricity and 35 percent still without drinking water.

Ahead of meeting with Trump, Rossello said he will tell the president "what our pressing needs are," chiefly help with restoring hospitals, provision of more medical supplies, food and water and reconstruction of its infrastructure.

The national government's effort in assisting residents in several southern states on the mainland recover from other hurricanes has generally won favorable reviews, but its Puerto Rico performance has been more problematical.

"We're in this together," Rossello said. "We need equal treatment."

He said cash-strapped Puerto Rico needs the resources to rebuild its already-shaky infrastructure, which was largely decimated by the September 20 storm.

"If we don't focus on the long term, we'll have bigger problems," Rossello said.

Criticism of response

Rossello has been largely supportive of the U.S. government's recovery effort, but Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto of San Juan, the territory's capital and its biggest city, has frequently criticized Trump's response to the disaster.

Rossello and others have justified the relatively slow response of the Federal Emergency Management Agency because of the logistics in reaching remote parts of the island.

But Cruz Soto said, "That is the most ridiculous, offensive explanation. The most powerful nation in the world cannot get supplies to [an island that is] 100 miles by 35 miles wide? They don't want to get supplies there. It's unthinkable that they cannot, so it must mean that they do not want to."

Congress is considering $4.9 billion in emergency relief to Puerto Rico, which even before the storm faced $124 billion in long-term debt obligations and had filed for bankruptcy protection from its creditors. Rossello is also asking for at least another $4.6 billion in assistance for the recovery.

Trump has voiced mixed sentiments about helping the island recover, saying the national government would assist it as long as needed, yet also saying that federal relief workers would not be there "forever." He visited the island earlier this month to assess the recovery efforts, at one point tossing rolls of paper towels into a crowd of islanders.