Officials Prepare for 'Major Disaster' as Hurricane Heads Toward Texas

The governor of Texas says Hurricane Harvey will be a "major disaster" as he warned residents to prepare for record flooding when the storm makes landfall.

As Harvey strengthened Friday afternoon to become a Category-3 storm, Greg Abbott said "We can obviously tell already at this stage this is going to be a very major disaster." He said he issued a request for a presidential disaster declaration.

U.S. meteorologists say Harvey, which is moving across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, will make landfall late Friday or early Saturday.

Winds are expected to surpass 200 kph when the hurricane hits a 600-kilometer-wide swath of Texas coastline.

The head of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday warned of a "very significant disaster" about to hit Texas.

FEMA Director Brock Long, speaking on CNN, said his biggest concern was that some citizens along the coastline ignored warnings from officials and have chosen not to evacuate their homes.

"If they have not, their window to evacuate is rapidly coming to a close," Long said. "Storm surge has the highest potential to kill the most amount of people and cause the most of damage. On top of that, we are looking at a significant inland flood event over many counties."

Long, along with acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, briefed President Donald Trump this morning on preparations for the storm. Trump said on Twitter he is "closely monitoring" the storm and he spoke with the governors of Texas and Louisiana to ensure them the federal government is there to assist as needed.

The mayor of the Texas Gulf Coast city of Galveston, James Yarbrough, said Friday the hurricane is expected to flood downtown streets, and said the water might not recede for three or four days.

"We've all been through a number of these, this one's a little different. ... This one's not going anywhere," he said.

Hurricanes usually weaken rapidly once they move inland, but forecasters say this storm will follow an unusual pattern — stalling once it hits the coast, then probably moving back out to sea briefly and making a second drenching pass at low-lying coastal communities.

Harvey is expected to pour nearly 100 centimeters of rain over a wide area of the Texas coast during the next three days.

The National Hurricane Center said "life-threatening" floods should be expected, along with storm surges of more than three meters. It said any preparations for the storm not already in place "should be rushed to completion."

Texans who live on the Gulf Coast have prepared for the storm with stacks of sandbags around particularly flood-prone areas. Residents crowded stores to buy water and other supplies to sustain them during what could be days of turmoil.

The last hurricane to hit the southern portion of the Texas coast was 14 years ago. Abbott ordered state emergency workers to mobilize for any necessary search-and-rescue operations.

He has preemptively declared a state of disaster in 30 counties on or near the coast to speed deployment of state resources.