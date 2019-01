In Taiwan, many villages are nearly forgotten. Young people have left for work in the cities and local trades such as fishing have declined. But more than 90 of these villages got a makeover in the past decade. Artists have painted giant, colorful murals on the walls of old buildings or streets. Two villages are especially popular and attract tourists. Instead of gray houses, they're taking in rainbow-colored art, sharks and a poodle that licks people's hands. Ralph Jennings has this report.