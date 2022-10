The uncertainty of life in Ukraine has forced Olena Kurta to reinvent herself in many ways over the past decade. She was living in Donetsk in 2014 when the Russians invaded and evacuated west to Kryvyi Rih. After Russia launched its war on Ukraine, the family moved again to a small Polish town near Krakow. Tatiana Vorozhko reports. Camera: Svitlana Koval; video editors: Oleksii Osyka, Anna Rice