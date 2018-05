To many Americans the Star-Spangled Banner, also known as Old Glory, is almost a religious icon. That hasn't always been the case. Back in the late 1700s, during the American Revolutionary War, regiments of George Washington's Continental Army used various flags to declare their independence from Great Britain. VOA's Nikoleta Ilic spoke with an expert on U.S. flags about the origins and the various iterations of the Star-Spangled Banner.