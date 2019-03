A documentary “Period. End of Sentence,” which won an Oscar last month, centers on a small village in Uttar Pradesh state in Northern India where a machine to make affordable sanitary napkins was installed with the help of a crowdfunding initiative by a student group in the United States. The film, made by Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, has revolutionized attitudes toward the subject of menstruation. Anjana Pasricha brings this report.