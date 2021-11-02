Accessibility links

Owner of Female-Run TV in Afghanistan Vows to Keep Broadcasting

Afghanistan had a vibrant media when the Taliban took over the country in August. Among the multitude of diverse channels was one run by women. That channel is now folding due to Taliban threats and censorship. But the woman who was the driving force behind it refuses to give up. VOA’s Ayesha Tanzeem spent time with her in Kabul. This is her story. Contributor: Mariam Alimi Camera: Malik Waqar Ahmed Producer: Malik Waqar Ahmed/Rod James

