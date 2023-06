The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Pakistanis traditionally give generously to charity, but most avoid paying taxes. Now, charities are feeling the pressure as donations drop amid record-setting 38% inflation. Low tax collection, meanwhile, hurts economic growth, forcing more to rely on charities for survival. VOA's Pakistan bureau chief Sarah Zaman has the story. Camera: Wajid Asad