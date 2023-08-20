Pakistani Christians Reeling From Violent Mob Attack

Authorities in Pakistan have arrested at least 170 people after a mob of Muslims attacked churches and homes belonging to the Christian community in the city of Jaranwala in the most populous province Punjab. The attack came as allegations of desecration of the Quran by two Christian men emerged Wednesday, August 16. Police have arrested the two accused. But as residents return to scenes of devastation and authorities ramp up efforts to return normalcy, some victims of the attacks say they may never feel safe again. VOA’s Pakistan Bureau Chief Sarah Zaman reports from Jaranwala. (Camera: Wajid Asad, Produced by Malik Waqar Ahmed)