Vote counting is underway in Pakistan after Wednesday's general election, one of the most contentious in the country's history. Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's party is widely expected to form the next government, though most other parties in the country complain of rigging. Election day was also marred by violence, but there was also the first time for some minorities and women to vote. VOA's Ayesha Tanzeem brings us a snapshot of the day from the Pakistani capital.