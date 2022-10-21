Palestinian Killed, 3 Others Wounded During Israeli West Bank Raid

Palestinian health officials say one person has been killed and three others wounded in overnight clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin with the Israeli military.

Witnesses say the clash occurred late Thursday as Israeli troops pushed into a Jenin refugee camp on an arrest raid. The Palestinian health ministry said Friday a Palestinian youth died shortly after being wounded by Israeli gunfire. Three others were wounded by gunfire.

The Israeli military said troops were attempting to arrest a suspected militant when the violence erupted. “Suspects hurled explosive devices and fired shots at the security forces, who responded with live fire,” the military said in a statement. It did not elaborate.

The latest violence follows months of tensions since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the West Bank in March after a series of deadly attacks by militants in Israel.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.