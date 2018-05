Senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi has accused the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley of trying to intimidate U.N. members to support Washington. Ashrawi spoke to reporters Wednesday, a day after Haley told the U.N. Security Council the violence at the Gaza border was instigated by Hamas militants and Iran. Palestinians in Gaza have been protesting for weeks and protests turned violent Monday when the U.S. inaugurated its embassy in Jerusalem. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.