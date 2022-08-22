Palestinian Women Find More Independence Through Beehives

More than three-quarters of Palestinian women in East Jerusalem are unemployed, due to both cultural reasons that encourage them to stay home and raise their families, and fewer educational opportunities in the Palestinian part of the city that has been annexed by Israel. Few Palestinian women speak Hebrew well enough to use it for work. Now, a new program aims to turn them into beekeepers, with hives on their roofs. The women say they are gaining independence and new skills. Linda Gradstein reports from East Jerusalem. Camera: Ricki Rosen