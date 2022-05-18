Palestinians Outraged Over Israeli Police Behavior at Journalist Funeral

The shooting death of longtime Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during a firefight in Jenin between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian gunmen, continues to reverberate around the world. Palestinians are sure Abu Akleh was killed intentionally by the soldiers; Israel says it’s not clear who was responsible and has called for a joint investigation. The clashes Friday that erupted between Israeli police and mourners at Abu Akleh’s funeral have sparked even more Palestinian anger and international condemnation of Israel – as Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem. Camera: Ricki Rosen