The Pan-African Film Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO) returns to Burkina Faso on Saturday after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. One Burkinabe director, who has made a film documenting a nursery for the infants of sex workers, talks about the importance of telling African stories through cinema. Henry Wilkins reports from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Camera: Henry Wilkins