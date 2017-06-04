Pence Praises Trump as ‘More Concerned with Des Moines Than Denmark’

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that it’s “great to have a president who is more concerned with Des Moines than Denmark,” after rolling up to a political fundraiser on a motorcycle.

Pence was in Iowa Saturday at a fundraiser for Senator Joni Ernst dubbed “Roast and Ride,” a barbecue to honor U.S. veterans.

He was referring to President Donald Trump’s decision this week to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord. He said the president would deliver the tax cuts he promised and repeal the health care reform law passed during the administration of President Barack Obama.

The rally welcomed motorcycle enthusiasts, with the state’s Republican Party chairman urging the crowd, “Rev your engines if you love Joni Ernst!”

And Pence quipped, “It’s great to be back on a Harley.”

Haley: Trump believes climate changing

Also Saturday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told CNN, “President Trump believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants are part of the equation.”

Reporters did not get an answer when they asked White House officials Friday about whether the president believes in climate change. In the past, Trump has called climate change a hoax, but he has not declared an opinion since taking office.

Haley added that the president “knows that it’s changing and that the U.S. has to be responsible for it, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Haley’s remarks were released ahead of a Sunday airing of CNN’s program State of the Union.

Infrastructure plan

Next week Trump is expected to begin a push for his plan to reinforce U.S. infrastructure by overhauling the nation’s airports, roads and railways. He is expected to propose privatizing the nation’s air traffic control system and plans to meet with transportation officials to discuss regulatory reform for roads and railways.

Trump has asked Congress for an allotment of $200 billion over the next 10 years to go toward reforming U.S. infrastructure. His plan is meant to encourage state and local governments to lease assets to the private sector to generate funding.

While the Trump White House is still struggling to answer questions about Russian involvement in last year’s U.S. presidential election, the infrastructure project enjoys broad support from the American public.