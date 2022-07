A photo of 6-year-old Vlad standing near the grave of his mother in the yard of his house in Bucha, Ukraine, shocked the world. Bucha witnessed some of the ghastliest scenes of Russian aggression. Vlad’s mother, Marina Naumetz, died when the family was forced to shelter in the basement during the Russian occupation. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Some of the video by Boris Sachalko & Serhiy Dikun.