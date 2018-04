Washington's efforts to denuclearize North Korea and Iran are expected to face close scrutiny soon. That's because a deadline that would allow the U.S. to back out of the international Iran nuclear deal is fast approaching. Washington is also working toward finalizing a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which President Trump says could take place as early as June. Nuclear diplomacy was the subject of this week's "Plugged In With Greta Van Susteren" on VOA. Robert Raffaele has more.