This week's Plugged In looks at two major stories: the death of the 41st U.S. president, George Herbert Walker Bush, and the assembly of world leaders at the G-20 summit in Argentina. VOA’s Plugged In team was there to cover the major developments. The show includes exclusive interviews with U.S. President Donald Trump and Singapore Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, as well as analysis from VOA correspondents around the world.