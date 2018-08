Honeybees are essential to our food supply, but bee colonies around the world are declining. Among the main culprits are insecticides containing chemicals known as neonicotinoids, which are highly toxic to honeybees. In Europe, where about 80 percent of crops rely to some degree on insect pollination, the chemical is banned but exceptions allowed. Poland's agriculture ministry has temporarily approved it for use in rapeseed crops, worrying the country's beekeepers. VOA's Julie Taboh has more.