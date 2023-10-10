Polish Elections Seen as Pivotal for Poland, Europe

On October 15, Polish voters will choose their next parliament which will form Poland’s new government. One of two main political forces — the Law and Justice Party or the Civic Coalition — will likely have to form a coalition to govern Poland, the largest post-communist EU and NATO member, and a critical supporter of Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion. Myroslava Gongadze in Warsaw explains why these elections are important. Camera and video editing by Daniil Batushchak.