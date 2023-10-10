Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Polish Elections Seen as Pivotal for Poland, Europe

Polish Elections Seen as Pivotal for Poland, Europe
Embed
Polish Elections Seen as Pivotal for Poland, Europe

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:53 0:00
Download

On October 15, Polish voters will choose their next parliament which will form Poland’s new government. One of two main political forces — the Law and Justice Party or the Civic Coalition — will likely have to form a coalition to govern Poland, the largest post-communist EU and NATO member, and a critical supporter of Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion. Myroslava Gongadze in Warsaw explains why these elections are important. Camera and video editing by Daniil Batushchak.

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG