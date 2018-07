U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came under pressure from Republican and Democratic lawmakers to defend U.S. President Donald Trump's foreign policy and disclose what happened during Trump's one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, the White House announced the Trump-Putin summit would be next year, and Pompeo issued a Crimea Declaration, saying the U.S. would never accept Russia's annexation of the peninsula. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.