Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismissed a statement from a senior North Korean foreign ministry official saying they no longer want him involved if talks with the U.S. resume. Pompeo said he is still in charge of the U.S. negotiating team and that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has promised to denuclearize "half a dozen times." The exchange comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Kim Jong Un. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.