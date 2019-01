U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made visits Wednesday to Irbil and Baghdad, reassuring top Iraqi and Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government leaders amid concern over U.S. plans to withdraw its troops from Syria. Pompeo's next stop will be Egypt, where he plans to give a major speech on U.S. policy in the Middle East, contrasting with former President Barack Obama's vision for the region outlined in Cairo 10 years ago. VOA's diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.