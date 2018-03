Adult film star Stormy Daniels is expected to discuss her alleged affair with President Donald Trump Sunday on the CBS program "60 Minutes." Trump has denied the affair, which Daniels says took place in 2006. Daniels is one of three women involved in court cases stemming from contacts with Trump that could become major distractions for a White House dealing with political turmoil on several fronts. More now from VOA National correspondent Jim Malone in Washington.