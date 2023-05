In April 2022, a Russian rocket hit a train station in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, killing dozens and wounding more than 100. What became clear at the time was that local hospitals were not set up to handle a massive influx of wartime casualties. That’s changing, thanks to a unique medical project. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story, narrated by Steve Baragona. VOA footage by Pavel Suhodolskiy.