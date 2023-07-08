Protests Grow as Netanyahu Renews Push for New Justice Bill

Israel's business hub Tel Aviv saw the biggest antigovernment protest in weeks Saturday against a renewed push by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right coalition to overhaul the justice system.

Tens of thousands demonstrated across the country, with the rally in Tel Aviv drawing crowds far larger than recent protests, news channels N12 News and Channel 13 reported.

Nationwide demonstrations began in January when the government announced a plan to overhaul the judiciary with a legislation package that would roll back some Supreme Court powers and give the coalition decisive sway in picking judges.

The protests subsided a little from late March when Netanyahu, under pressure at home and abroad, suspended the plan for compromise talks with opposition parties meant to reach broad agreement over justice reforms. Last month Netanyahu deemed the talks pointless.

Now Netanyahu is relaunching his government's quest to rein in what it sees as an overreaching, left-leaning and elitist Supreme Court, though he has said the new proposals are more moderate.

Parliament is expected next week to hold the first of three votes on the first new bill, which limits some of the Supreme Court's power to rule against decisions by the government, ministers and elected officials.

The opposition says that the move is another dangerous step toward curbing judicial independence that would eventually subject the Supreme Court to politicians and open the door to corruption.

Protest leaders have said they plan to intensify demonstrations next week.

"We have no choice, we have to defend our democracy," said Sigal Peled-Leviatan, 51, a tech worker demonstrating in Tel Aviv.

The government's drive to overhaul the judiciary has stirred fears for Israel's democratic health and dented the economy, with the shekel falling more than 5% since it began.