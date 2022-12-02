Protests in China Prompt Chinese Students in US to Speak Out

Chinese students in the U.S. have been attending rallies across the nation this week in support of protests throughout China against Beijing’s “zero-COVID” policy. The mass demonstrations in China are the first since Tiananmen Square in 1989. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee reports. VOA Mandarin Service video journalists Fang Bing and Jiu Dao in New York and Wang Ping in Washington contributed to this report. Camera: Genia Dulot Video editor: Elizabeth Lee