Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
China News

Protests in China Prompt Chinese Students in US to Speak Out

Protests in China Prompt Chinese Students in US to Speak Out
Embed
Protests in China Prompt Chinese Students in US to Speak Out

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:11 0:00
Direct link

Chinese students in the U.S. have been attending rallies across the nation this week in support of protests throughout China against Beijing’s “zero-COVID” policy. The mass demonstrations in China are the first since Tiananmen Square in 1989. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee reports. VOA Mandarin Service video journalists Fang Bing and Jiu Dao in New York and Wang Ping in Washington contributed to this report. Camera: Genia Dulot Video editor: Elizabeth Lee

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG