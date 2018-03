Vladimir Putin will lead Russia for another six years, after securing an expected victory in the presidential election. With 40% of the vote counted he had 74.8% of the vote, the central election commission said.The main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, was barred from the race. Addressing a rally in Moscow after the early results were declared, Mr Putin said voters had "recognised the achievements of the last few years". VOA's Jamie Dettmer has more from Moscow