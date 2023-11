According to the Israeli Ministry of Absorption, 400,000 people who arrived in the country in the past 10 years are defined as new immigrants, potentially in need of government agencies’ help. They now find themselves caught in the Israel-Hamas war. VOA’s Natasha Mozgovaya met in Jerusalem with the new immigrants — or "olim" — from Ethiopia, evacuated from the southern Israeli city of Sderot. Camera — Mary Cieslak.