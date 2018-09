The sentencing of two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison for allegedly breaching a Myanmar state secrets law has triggered outrage, in the country and abroad. The two men were arrested in December while investigating the killing of 10 Rohingya men in Rakhine State, reportedly by the military. Governments around the world say the sentence is a blow to Myanmar's transition from military rule and to democracy VOA's diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.