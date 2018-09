Aid money urgently needs to be redirected to the poorest countries in order to reach the United Nations' goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030, according to a new report. The Overseas Development Institute says that currently, middle-income countries receive more aid than the 30 poorest nations and warns at least 400 million people will still be living on less than $1.90 a day, despite governments pledging to eliminate all extreme poverty. Henry Ridgwell reports.