Rival Demonstrations Expected in Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and President Nicolas Maduro have called for demonstrations Saturday in the South American country amid mounting global pressure for Maduro to step down.



Guaido's supporters were set to take to the streets in support of his call for early elections and the establishment of a transitional government. Maduro's socialist party celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Bolivarian revolution that led to the rise of Hugo Chavez, Maduro's deceased predecessor.



The demonstrations mark the second week of heightened tensions in Venezuela and come before a Sunday deadline set by major European countries for Maduro to call snap elections. Britain, France, Germany and Spain have said they will follow the U.S. in recognizing National Assembly Speaker Guaido as Venezuela's interim president if Maduro does not order new elections by Sunday.



Guaido declared himself interim president last week, a move that was supported by some two dozen countries.



"To be neutral is to be on the side of the regime that has condemned hundreds of thousands of human beings to misery, hunger and exile, including death." Maduro has presided over Venezuela's economic collapse that has resulted in chronic food and medicinal shortages. He blames the U.S. for supporting what he calls a coup to remove him from power and exploit Venezuela's vast oil reserves. Maduro spent Friday overseeing military exercises across the country and renewed his commitment to defend his socialist government at all costs.

"We're facing the greatest political, diplomatic and economic aggression that Venezuela has confronted in 200 years," Maduro told several hundred troops standing around armored vehicles.



Maduro suffered a setback Saturday when Venezuelan General Francisco Yanez, a member of the air force's high command, disavowed his socialist government and said he now recognized Guaido as the interim president. Yanez also called on other members of the military to defect.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met Friday with exiled Venezuelans in the southeastern U.S. city of Miami. Pence reassured them the U.S. would continue efforts to oust Maduro from office.



"This is no time for dialogue," Pence said. "It is time to end the Maduro regime."

Saturday's opposition protests are the second such action taken this week.



Guaido led a peaceful demonstration Wednesday in Caracas, a week after street protests deteriorated into days of violence that resulted in the deaths of nearly three dozen people during clashes with government security forces.