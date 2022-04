During a recent visit at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called massacres against the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar — a country also known as Burma — genocide. The museum’s exhibition “Burma’s Path to Genocide” sheds light on how the Rohingya, once citizens of the country, have been systematically targeted and eradicated. VOA’s Penelope Poulou has more.