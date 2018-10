Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says that there are more than 1 million Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh. Among the Muslim-majority ethnic group, there are approximately 450 Hindus living in the city of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. VOA's Muazzem Hossain Shakil visited these Hindus as they were observing their first-ever Hindu festival called Durga Puja and filed this report, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.