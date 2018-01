Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are concerned about their safety if they return to Myanmar. About 1 million of Myanmar's minority Muslims, who are not recognized in the mostly Buddhist country, have fled to Bangladesh since the 1990s. More than half a million arrived last year following military reprisals against Rohingya rebels in Myanmar's Rakhine state. As VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports, the refugees want a guarantee that when they return they will be treated as all the other groups in Myanmar.