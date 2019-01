The upcoming departure of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is raising questions about the future of a special counsel investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Rosenstein is seen as the protector of the probe, which has been vilified by U.S. President Donald Trump, whose nominee as attorney general, William Barr, has criticized the probe but said he has a high opinion of Mueller. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports Barr could be confirmed next month.