Russia and China have called on the U.N. Security Council to ease international sanctions on North Korea as an incentive for it to denuclearize, threatening an international consensus on sanctions. This position clashes directly with the U.S. stance laid out by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: a policy of "maximum pressure" that has led to diplomatic breakthroughs and summits between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.