Russia Orders RFE/RL Journalist Detained Until February

A Russian court Friday ordered American Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to remain in custody until February 5. The editor for the Tatar-Bashkir Service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, or RFE/RL, has already spent 45 days in prison on accusations that she failed to register as a foreign agent. Kurmasheva denies the charge. Earlier this week, Kurmasheva's husband, Pavel Butorin, spoke with VOA's Ksenia Turkova about his wife's case and why he believes Russia is detaining her. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Videographer: Bogdan Osyka