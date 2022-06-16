Accessibility links

Ukraine

Russia Sanctions 121 Australians, Including Journalists and Defense Figures

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the State Prize awards ceremony while marking Russia Day in Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, June 12, 2022.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Thursday it was sanctioning an additional 121 Australian citizens, including journalists and defense officials, citing what it calls a "Russophobic agenda" in the country.

Among the sanctioned individuals are journalists from Australia's ABC News, The Sydney Morning Herald and Sky News, as well as various defense officials, it said.

Russia announced a similar move against dozens of British journalists on Tuesday, in what Moscow said was a response to Western sanctions and the "spreading of false information about Russia."

