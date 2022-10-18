Russian forces carried out airstrikes Tuesday on multiple Ukrainian cities, with targets that included energy facilities.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, said three strikes hit a power supply facility in Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were reported in the northern part of the capital where a “critical infrastructure facility” was hit.

Two airstrikes caused “serious damage” at an energy facility in the city of Dnipro, Tymoshenko said.

The mayor of Zhytomyr said an airstrike there left the city without water and electric services.

Zelenskyy said Russia was targeting Ukrainian energy and critical infrastructure in what he called “Russian terrorist attacks.”

“Since Oct 10, 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country,” he tweeted Tuesday. “No space left for negotiations with Putin's regime.”

The airstrikes followed a series of deadly Russian attacks using explosive-laden drones that hit Kyiv on Monday, prompting renewed calls by Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian leaders for allies to provide Ukraine with air defense weapons.

Britain’s defense ministry said Tuesday that in addition to the drone attacks, Russia has spent the past week using cruise missiles to carry out “a heightened tempo of long-range strikes against targets across Ukraine.”

"As Russia has suffered battlefield setbacks since August, it has highly likely gained a greater willingness to strike civilian infrastructure in addition to Ukrainian military targets,” the ministry said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday that the drone attacks continued "to demonstrate [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's brutality." She said the United States will hold Russia accountable for "its war crimes."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "deeply disturbed by the continuing missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian cities and towns," according to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric. Guterres called for the attacks "to immediately cease and for urgent de-escalation."

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.